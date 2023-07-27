'Standing Shoulder-To-Shoulder With Farmers': PM Modi In Rajasthan

PM said his government has taken decisions in the interest of farmers for nine years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated various developments projects worth crores in Rajasthan's Sikar district, including PM Kisan Samriddhi centres and medical colleges and said that his government is "standing shoulder to shoulder with the farmers" of the country.

"The power of the farmers and the hard work of the farmers extract gold from the soil. That's why our government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the farmers of the country," said PM Modi.

While addressing a rally in Sikar, PM said, "Thousands of farmers are connected with us. I bow down to thousand of farmers while standing on the soil of Rajasthan".

He said that the central government has taken decisions in the interest of farmers for nine years and created new arrangements from seed to market for them.

"Today, after so many decades since independence, such a government has come to power, which understands the pain and sorrow of the farmers, understands their concerns, that's why decisions have been taken continuously in the interest of the farmers in the last 9 years," the PM said, drawing huge applause from the crowd.

He said that today around rupees 18,000 crores have been sent to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. "The money has been directly deposited into their bank accounts".

"Today the country's farmers have received Rs 18,000 crores under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Today, 1,25,000 PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) centres have started in the country. The PMKSYs centres at the block & village level will benefit farmers... Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has also started for the farmers...New urea gold has been started. Rajasthan's different areas have also received medical colleges & Eklavya model schools..." PM said.

The PM said that today different parts of Rajasthan have been bestowed with medical colleges and Eklavya Model Residential School.

"I want to congratulate the people of Rajasthan, of the nation and to my Kisan brothers on this occasion," the PM said.

Terming the Sikar as a stronghold of the farmers, the PM said, "The farmers of this region have proved that nothing is impossible with hard work. Despite water scarcity, farmers demonstrated how to yield food surplus from this soil".

Assembly elections are due later in the year in Rajasthan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)