Stalker Throws Acid On Pune Woman Over Relationship With Another Man

"If you can't be mine, you can't belong to anyone," a man in Pune told the woman he had been stalking. Seconds later, he poured acid on her, leaving her seriously injured.

The motive behind the crime was jealousy, police said, adding the accused was upset with her live-in relationship with another man.

The incident took place on Pune's Tadiwala Road. The accused, 20-year-old Sriram Madhu Sarunwar, fled to Karnataka after committing the crime and was arrested later.

The woman, 21, and her boyfriend work at a hotel. On May 20, they were returning home from work when the accused accosted them, asking the woman why she didn't live with him instead of her boyfriend.

He then threw acid on her from a plastic drum he was carrying.

He also threw acid on her partner when he tried to save her.

She has sustained burn injuries on her neck, back and feet. Her partner's legs were burned in the attack.

The woman filed a complaint at the Bundgarden police station.

Pune Police pursued the accused based on technical surveillance and caught him.