"Stalin Sir, Open Your Mouth": Vijay Attacks DMK In Veeramani Sex Abuse Case

Speak up, "Stalin Sir", Tamil Nadu chief Minister Vijay urged DMK chief and former chief minister MK Stalin and accused him of colluding with the AIADMK even in the horrendous case of abuse of girls by granite baron R Veeramani.

The case centres on Gem Granites Chairman R Veeramani, who was arrested along with Shanti and her husband Mahendra Simhan in August in connection with allegations of sexual abuse of minor girls.

The case came to the police's attention in October 2025 under the previous DMK regime after a child-rights activist according to police approached the Anti-Vice Squad with a pen drive containing video footage purportedly showing a minor girl being sexually assaulted.

Though a complaint had been lodged during the previous DMK regime, the entire crime and its history was buried, Vijay alleged.

"What was the deal, Tamil Nadu is asking. Stalin sir, open your mouth, joining hands with you the AIADMK is also not opening its mouth; should there be a collusion even in this issue, will you not open your mouth by having an understanding even in this matter," Vijay, addressing a campaign for the October 6 bypoll, necessitated due to the resignation of AIADMK's K Maragatham Kumaravel, said.

K Maragatham Kumaravel later joined Vijay's TVK. She has been re-nominated.

Vijay said he tolerated even when they spoke bad about his own mother. But when they spoke in an obscene manner about "my sisters and mothers in Tamil Nadu," he could not accept it.

Both the DMK and the "DMK family" speak in such a manner and Stalin and his family enjoy such speech. "This cannot be tolerated."

Police sources say, though an FIR against Veeramani was registered, he was not arrest during the DMK government and the case was closed, citing lack of strong evidence.

Recently under the TVK government the Special POCSO Court, however, refused to accept the closure report and ordered further investigation.

The alleged perpetrator was subsequently arrested and police later said the survivor in the video had also been traced and her statement recorded before a magistrate.

The investigation has since widened, with police telling the court that several other women who were allegedly minors when the incidents took place had also been identified and their statements recorded.

Police have alleged that Shanti and Mahendra Simhan facilitated Veeramani's alleged offences.