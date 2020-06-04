Staggering Of Visitors, No Touching Idols: Guidelines For Malls, Religious Places

Coronavirus: India has imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25.

The government on Thursday announced new rules for allowing shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship to open gradually following the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The guidelines, which will come into effect from June 8, include measures like staggering visitors to malls and no touching of idols at religious places. All establishments that come under containment zones, however, will remain closed as announced earlier.

Measures to be followed everywhere:

People above 65 years of age, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home. Physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed as far as feasible. Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory. Practice frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty. Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be made wherever feasible. Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one's mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly. Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited. Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App shall be advised to all

New COVID-19 guidelines for shopping malls:

i. Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

ii. Only asymptomatic customers/visitors shall be allowed.

iii. All workers/customers/visitors to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks.

The face cover/masks has to be worn at all times inside the shopping mall.

iv. Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently.

v. Staggering of visitors to be done, if possible.

vi. Adequate manpower shall be deployed by Mall Management for ensuring social distancing norms.

vii. All employees who are at higher risk i.e. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public. Shopping Mall management to facilitate work from home wherever feasible.

viii. Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises - duly following social distancing norms shall be ensured.

ix. Valet parking, if available, shall be operational with operating staff wearing face covers/ masks and gloves as appropriate. A proper disinfection of steering, door handles, keys, etc. of the vehicles should be taken up.

x. Any shops, stalls, cafeteria etc., outside and within the premises shall follow social distancing norms at all times.

xi. Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises.

xii. Preferably separate entry and exits for visitors, workers and goods/supplies shall be organized.

xiii. The staff for home deliveries shall be screened thermally by the shopping mall authorities prior to allowing home deliveries.

xiv. Required precautions while handling supplies, inventories and goods in the shopping mall shall be ensured. Proper queue management and disinfection shall be organized.

xv. Maintaining physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet, when queuing up for entry and inside the shopping mall as far as feasible.

xvi. Number of customers inside the shop to be kept at a minimum, so as to maintain the physical distancing norms.

xvii. Seating arrangement, if any, to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained.

xviii. Number of people in the elevators shall be restricted, duly maintaining social distancing norms.

xix. Use of escalators with one person on alternate steps may be encouraged.

xx. For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30oC, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

xxi. Large gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited.

xxii. Effective and frequent sanitation within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on lavatories, drinking and hand washing stations/areas.

xxiii. Cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1% sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (door knobs, elevator buttons, hand rails, benches, washroom fixtures, etc.) to be made mandatory in all malls in common areas as well as inside shops, elevators, escalators etc.

xxiv. Proper disposal of face covers / masks / gloves left over by visitors and/or employees should be ensured.

xxv. Deep cleaning of all washrooms shall be ensured at regular intervals.

xxvi. In the food-courts:

a. Adequate crowd and queue management to be ensured to ensure social distancing norms.

b. In food courts and restaurants, not more than 50% of seating capacity to be permitted.

c. Food court staff / waiters should wear mask and hand gloves and take other required precautionary measures.

d. The seating arrangement should ensure adequate social distancing between patrons as far as feasible.

e. Contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment (using e-wallets) to be encouraged.

f. Tables to be sanitized each time customer leaves.

g. In the kitchen, the staff should follow social distancing norms at work place.

xxvii. Gaming Arcades shall remain closed.

xxviii. Children Play Areas shall remain closed.

xxix. Cinema halls inside shopping malls shall remain closed.

xxx. In case of a suspect or confirmed case in the premises: a. Place the ill person in a room or area where they are isolated from others.

b. Provide a mask/face cover till such time he/she is examined by a doctor.

c. Immediately inform the nearest medical facility (hospital/clinic) or call the state or district helpline.

d. A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority (district RRT/treating physician) and accordingly further action be initiated regarding management of case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection.

e. Disinfection of the premises to be taken up if the person is found positive.

New COVID-19 guidelines for restaurants:

i. Takeaways to be encouraged, instead of Dine-In. Food delivery personnel should leave the packet at customer's door. DO NOT handover the food packet directly to the customer.

ii. The staff for home deliveries shall be screened thermally by the restaurant authorities prior to allowing home deliveries.

iii. Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

iv. Only asymptomatic staff and patrons shall be allowed.

v. All staff and patrons to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks. The face cover/masks has to be worn at all times inside the restaurant.

vi. Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently.

vii. Staggering of patrons to be done, if possible.

viii. Adequate manpower shall be deployed by restaurant management for ensuring social distancing norms.

ix. All employees who are at higher risk i.e. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public. Restaurant management to facilitate work from home wherever feasible.

x. Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises - duly following social distancing norms shall be ensured.

xi. Additional patrons to be seated in a designated waiting area with norms of social distancing.

xii. Valet parking, if available, shall be operational with operating staff wearing face covers/ masks and gloves as appropriate. A proper disinfection of steering, door handles, keys, etc. of the vehicles should be taken up.

xiii. Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises.

xiv. Preferably separate entry and exits for patrons, staff and goods/supplies shall be organized.

xv. Required precautions while handling supplies, inventories and goods in the restaurant shall be ensured. Proper queue management and disinfection shall be organized.

xvi. Maintaining physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet, when queuing up for entry and inside the restaurant as far as feasible.

xvii. Seating arrangement to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained.In restaurants, not more than 50% of seating capacity to be permitted.

xviii. Disposable menus are advised to be used.

xix. Instead of cloth napkins, use of good quality disposable paper napkins to be encouraged.

xx. Buffet service should also follow social distancing norms among patrons.

xxi. Number of people in the elevators shall be restricted, duly maintaining social distancing norms.

xxii. Use of escalators with one person on alternate steps may be encouraged.

xxiii. For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30oC, relative humidity should be in the range of 4070%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

xxiv. Large gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited.

xxv. Effective and frequent sanitation within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on lavatories, drinking and hand washing stations/areas.

xxvi. Cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1% sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (door knobs, elevator buttons, hand rails, benches, washroom fixtures, etc.) to be made mandatory in all guest service area and common areas.

xxvii. Proper disposal of face covers / masks / gloves left over by patrons and/or staff should be ensured.

xxviii. Deep cleaning of all washrooms shall be ensured at regular intervals.

xxix. Adequate crowd and queue management to be ensured to ensure social distancing norms.

xxx. Staff / waiters should wear mask and hand gloves and take other required precautionary measures.

xxxi. Contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment (using e-wallets) to be encouraged.

xxxii. Tables to be sanitized each time customer leaves.

xxxiii. In the kitchen, the staff should follow social distancing norms at work place. Kitchens area must be sanitized at regular intervals.

xxxiv. Gaming Arcades/Children play areas (wherever applicable) shall remain closed.

xxxv. In case of a suspect or confirmed case in the premises: a. Place the ill person in a room or area where they are isolated from others.

b. Provide a mask/face cover till such time he/she is examined by a doctor.

c. Immediately inform the nearest medical facility (hospital/clinic) or call the state or district helpline.

d. A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority (district RRT/treating physician) and accordingly further action be initiated regarding management of case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection.

e. Disinfection of the premises to be taken up if the person is found positive.

New COVID-19 guidelines for religious places and places of worship:

i. Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

ii. Only asymptomatic persons shall be allowed in the premises.

iii. All persons to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks.

iv. Posters/standees on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently. Audio and Video clips to spread awareness on preventive measures for COVID-19 should be regularly played.

v. Staggering of visitors to be done, if possible.

vi. Shoes / footwear to be preferably taken off inside own vehicle. If needed they should be kept in separate slots for each individual / family by the persons themselves.

vii. Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises - duly following social distancing norms shall be organized.

viii. Any shops, stalls, cafeteria etc., outside and within the premises shall follow social distancing norms at all times

ix. Specific markings may be made with sufficient distant to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises.

x. Preferably separate entry and exits for visitors shall be organized xi. Maintain physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet at all times when queuing up for entry.

xii. People should wash their hand and feet with soap and water before entering the premises.

xiii. Seating arrangement to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained.

xiv. For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30oC, relative humidity should be in the range of 4070%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

xv. Touching of statues/idols / holy books etc. not to be allowed.

xvi. Large gatherings/congregation continue to remain prohibited.

xvii. In view of potential threat of spread of infection, as far as feasible recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed.

xviii. Avoid physical contact while greeting each other.

xix. Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat or piece of cloth which they may take back with them.

xx. No physical offerings like Prasad/distribution or sprinkling of holy water, etc.to be allowed inside the religious place.

xxi. Community kitchens/langars / "Ann-daan", etc. at religious placesshould follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.

xxii. Effective sanitation within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on lavatories, hand and foot-washing stations/areas.

xxiii. Frequent cleaning and disinfection to be maintained by the management of the religious place.

xxiv. The floors should particularly be cleaned multiple times in the premises.

xxv. Proper disposal of face covers / masks / gloves left over by visitors and/or employees should be ensured.

xxvi. In case of a suspect or confirmed case in the premises: a. Place the ill person in a room or area where they are isolated from others.

b. Provide a mask/face cover till such time he/she is examined by a doctor.

c. Immediately inform the nearest medical facility (hospital/clinic) or call the state or district helpline.

d. A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority (district RRT/treating physician) and accordingly further action be initiated regarding management of case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection.

e. Disinfection of the premises to be taken up if the person is found positive.