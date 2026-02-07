Advertisement
On Camera, 2 Men Beaten Up By Pub Bouncers At Popular Noida Mall

The incident took place at the Impulse bar inside Garden Galleria Mall on the intervening night of February 6-7 and has raised concerns about the behaviour of the bar staff.

Read Time: 1 min
The footage of the incident later went viral on social media
  • Two men were assaulted by bouncers at a Noida bar after a minor argument escalated
  • The incident occurred at Impulse bar inside Garden Galleria Mall on February 6-7 night
  • Video shows 3-4 bouncers kicking and punching both men during the altercation
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Two men were allegedly assaulted by bouncers at a Noida bar after a minor argument escalated.

The incident, which was captured on camera, shows 3-4 bouncers kicking and punching both men during the fight. One man fell to the ground, but the bouncers continued to hit him even after he was down. 

The second man was also attacked and beaten by the group. Both were left severely injured.

It has also been alleged that female bouncers assaulted a young man who was recording the incident on his mobile phone.

The footage of the incident later went viral on social media. Further details are awaited.
 

Noida Bar Incident, Garden Galleria Mall Incident, Bar Staff Violence
NDTV News
