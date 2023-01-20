In A First, Staff Selection Commission Conducts Exam In 13 Local Languages

It will fulfil the impending demand of candidates from different states. (representational)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the multi-tasking (non-technical) staff examination, 2022, in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English for the first time, an official statement issued on Friday said.

The 13 regional languages are Urdu, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Konkani, Manipuri (also Meitei), Marathi, Odia and Punjabi.

The SSC is one of the largest recruiting agencies of the government, with its main mandate being recruitment to all Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C (non-technical) posts in various central ministries/departments.

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh said the move is in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing a level playing field to all job aspirants. This is to ensure that no one is denied an opportunity or is at a disadvantage due to language barrier.

He said the move will fulfil the impending demand of candidates from different states, particularly from southern India.

"This is likely to benefit a very large number of candidates from all over the country," the minister added.

Singh asserted that after this historic move, efforts will be made towards making the exam more inclusive for all vernacular languages mentioned in Eighth schedule to the Constitution.

He reiterated that PM Modi during the inauguration of the "Kashi Tamil Sangamam" in Varanasi, November last year, had pointed out that 'despite having one of the world's oldest living languages, i.e., Tamil, we lack in honouring it fully.'

Singh said it is the continuous endeavour of SSC to provide a level playing field to different sections of the population and bridge the regional disparities. This will ultimately help attain the ideals of the Constitution, while celebrating the linguistic diversity of our country.

The minister said in order to review the scheme and syllabus of examinations conducted by the Commission, including the medium in which the examinations are conducted, the Department of Personnel and Training had constituted an expert committee.

It has, inter-alia, recommended that it would be in fitness of things to conduct the examinations for lower-level posts in multiple languages.

The government has accepted the recommendations of the committee, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

