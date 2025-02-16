Sports Minister Urges Youngsters To Use Cycles As Commuting Option

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday urged the youngsters of the country to use cycles as a commuting option whenever possible to remain healthy and promote a better environment.

Mandaviya led Fit India Movement's flagship programme, Sundays on Cycle, here this morning with an aim to create awareness among the masses to lead a fit and healthy lifestyle through cycling, while also promoting a solution for pollution.

"I urge everyone, especially younger people, to use cycles to commute whenever possible. This will not only make them healthy; it will improve the overall health of our environment," he said.

The ride was flagged off from the Gateway of India with more than 500 cyclists constituting wellness experts, various cycle clubs and individual fitness enthusiasts joining from across the country.

Besides riding for good health, the message of this week's Sundays on Cycle was #FightObesity.

The cycling event was also held simultaneously at the Dhyanchand National Stadium in New Delhi with over 170 riders including Shivani Pawar, bronze medallist at 2024 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship and 2025 National Games gold medallist, joining along among others.

The Sundays on Cycle initiative was started on December 17 last year and has already been hosted in over 3500 locations across India.

