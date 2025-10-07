Sponsor In Sabarimala Gold-Plated Row Also Got Door Panels 3 Months Earlier

Allegations that nearly five kilograms of gold - from door panels plated with the precious metal - were stolen from Sabarimala in 2019 and 2025, when the panels were sent to workshops for 'restoration', have rocked the famous Kerala temple and kicked up a political row.

The controversy broke last month and revolves around a sponsor, Unnikrishnan Potti, securing approval from the Travancore Devaswom Board for gold-plating at his expense. The TDB handed over the items, which weighed 42.8 kg when it left the temple and 38.258 kg when returned.

Denying the allegations, Potti claimed the panels were actually made of copper, and that the TDB records mentioned the same. He said he was unaware of any previous gold plating.

NDTV, meanwhile, has another accessed another TDB document, which indicates that in March 2019, three months before the above panels were handed over, another frame was given to Potti. The order referred to the frame in copper, but it was reportedly covered in gold in 1999.

On October 5 Potti was questioned for nearly three hours at the HQ of the TDB's vigilance wing, after which he left the premises without responding clearly to the media's questions.

When pressed, Potti remarked, "Don't I have freedom as an individual? Everything will be proven before the High Court. Don't I have the right to move freely? The truth will prevail."

Devaswom vigilance officials said Potti, who has already been questioned twice, once in Thiruvananthapuram and then in Bengaluru, could be called again if required.

The controversy reignited after the Kerala High Court ordered the return of the panels and criticised the TDB for violating procedural norms by not informing the Special Commissioner.

Both the Congress and the BJP - in the opposition in Kerala, where a Left front alliance is in power - have announced state-wide agitations from today and have been demanding a High Court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the alleged irregularities.

The Palace also urged officials to verify whether the gold sheets donated by liquor baron Vijay Mallya were missing and pointed out that key procedural norms set in 2019 were not followed.

According to tradition, Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deity of Sabarimala, was adopted as a child by the then King of Pandalam. The royal family is thus regarded as the earthly guardians of the deity, and their customs continue to play a key role in temple rituals.