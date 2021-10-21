PM, Health Staff's Photo On Plane, SpiceJet Celebrates A Billion Covid Jabs

The jet was unveiled at an event attended by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

SpiceJet airlines today unveiled a special aircraft livery to honour the contributions of frontline workers and Covid warriors as India celebrated the milestone of a billion Covid-19 vaccination doses.

The image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and healthcare workers adorns three Boeing 737 aircraft of SpiceJet. It was unveiled at an event attended by Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, and Chairman and Managing Director of Spicejet Ajay Singh at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport today, the press release issued by Spicejet said.

"I congratulate the Government of India on achieving this incredible feat of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination doses under the leadership of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The fact that a record one billion doses were administered in just 279 days is a testament to the efforts of our health workers and the cooperation of our citizens," Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said.

"The exceptional contribution of our frontline workers and corona warriors including those from SpiceJet and SpiceHealth deserves special mention and should be applauded. Our aircraft livery is a small tribute to the success of India's vaccination mission and a celebration of its never-say-die spirit," Mr Singh added.

India's ongoing nationwide inoculation drive has been acknowledged as the world's largest and fastest vaccination program and the country is one of the very few to have produced its own vaccines.

According to the press release, SpiceJet has played an integral part in the war against coronavirus and has carried record supplies of relief material, medicines and medical equipment all through the pandemic contributing to India's war against Covid-19.

"The airline has operated around 26,300 cargo flights since March 2020 and transported around 2,00,000 tonne of cargo. Besides, the airline also airlifted close to 90,000 oxygen concentrators and relief material," the statement added.