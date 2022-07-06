3rd SpiceJet Incident Yesterday: Cargo Plane's Weather Radar Failed

Plane belonged to the airline's freight unit SpiceXpress. (Representative Image)

A SpiceJet cargo plane flying to China yesterday had to come back to Kolkata for a fix after its weather radar developed a snag, sources said. After repairs, the plane — belonging to the airline's freight unit SpiceXpress — took off again, it is learnt.

For SpiceJet, was one of three incidents related to malfunctions in a day. Counting these in, the private air carrier has seen eight reported incidents of malfunctions in the last three weeks -- none of them caused serious harm to crew or passengers, though.

In the first reported incident yesterday, a flight from Delhi to Dubai had to make an unscheduled landing at the airport in Karachi, Pakistan, after its fuel indicator malfunctioned, showing rapid depletion. Pilots suspected a fuel leak and opted to make a landing to be safe. The 138 passengers had to wait for nearly 11 hours at Karachi before an alternate flight sent from India took them to the UAE.