Airlines Issue Travel Advisory For Passengers Stranded In Srinagar Amid Terror Attack

In the view of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, several airlines, including SpiceJet and Air India, have issued travel advisories for their passengers.

SpiceJet have extended waivers on rescheduling and cancellations for travel to and from Srinagar until April 30. The condition is applied to the tickets which have been booked before or on April 22.

"In light of the recent tragedy in Pahalgam, SpiceJet is extending waivers on rescheduling and cancellations for travel to and from Srinagar, valid until April 30, 2025. This applies to all bookings made on or before April 22. To minimise passenger inconvenience amid the ongoing situation, we are also operating an additional flight from Srinagar to Delhi today. We stand in heartfelt solidarity with the victims, their families, and all those affected during this difficult time," SpiceJet said in their official statement.

According to an advisory issued by Air India, the airline has capped fares on flights from Srinagar to Mumbai and Delhi to ensure affordability for passengers. Air India is also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30, 2025.

"Fares on Air India flights from Srinagar to Mumbai and Delhi have been capped to ensure affordability. Any high fares shown on booking sites may be due to multi-stop routes or higher cabin classes, offering a mix of direct and indirect options. We remain committed to assisting all passengers during this time. We are also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30, 2025, on these sectors", the advisory said.

Tourists who are stranded in the Kashmir valley in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack are made to shell out a hefty amount of money to fly back to their home towns, as flight tickets have exorbitantly risen, apparently because of heavy demand. Air fares to major Indian cities have skyrocketed since the news of the terrorist attack broke out on Tuesday evening.

Searches on the websites of airline operators either show elevated ticket prices or indicate that tickets are sold out. Anyone trying to book a ticket for today would encounter messages such as "all flights are too close to departure," "sold out," or "unfortunately, there are no flights available."

