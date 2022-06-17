Speeding BMW In Delhi Hits Car Which Flips Over, 2 Children Dead

The accused Sahil Narang runs a garment manufacturing business in Noida, police said.

A 27-year-old Delhi man has been arrested for rash driving which resulted in the death of two children and seriously injured several others early morning last Friday. Sahil Narang, a resident of Nirman Vihar in Delhi, rammed his BMW luxury car at high speed into a Wagon R which then flipped over and crashed into people sleeping on the footpath under the Lodhi Road flyover, police said.

The injured were shifted to the AIIMS trauma centre where two children -- six-year-old Roshini and her ten-year-old brother Amir were declared brought dead. Eight others, including the driver of the Wagon R car, were seriously injured, police said. The BMW allegedly sped away, fleeing the spot after the crash.

Sahil Narang runs a garment manufacturing business in Noida, police said.

Yatin Kishore Sharma, the driver of Wagon R car, told police that around 4.30 am while they were coming from Samrat Hotel and going towards Surya Hotel via Lodhi Road, one black colour car driven in a rash and negligent way hit their vehicle due to which their car flipped over and landed on the persons sleeping on the footpath under the flyover, the officer said.

"As the incident took place in dark hours and there was no one to witness the incident except the injured persons, it was a very challenging task for police. The CCTV cameras installed near the flyover were found to be out of order. Efforts were made to first ensure the route by which the black car had gone after the incident," the police said.

Police said they analysed surveillance footage from 60-70 cameras installed on the road towards Oberoi Hotel, Lodhi Road, Barapulla road, and Lajpat Rai Marg. In one of the cameras, it was found that the offending vehicle after the accident had turned towards Neela Gumbad in Nizamuddin.

The car was found to be registered in the name of a person residing in Krishna Nagar. A police team raided the residence of the owner who said that he had given his car to his nephew Sahil to get it serviced in a workshop in Sector 63 of Noida.

"Thereafter, accused Sahil was arrested from his residence in Nirman Vihar. The said car was recovered from the said BMW authorised repair centre and has been seized," police said, and added that after sustained interrogation, Sahil revealed that he along with his uncle was coming from the airport and he was driving the car.

Police said the BMW was newly purchased and the accused was testing the speed and control of the car when he crashed into the Wagon R.