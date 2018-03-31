Special Police Officer Shot Dead In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

The terrorists fired from close range at special police officer (SPO) Muhammad Ashraf in Muran Chowk. "He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to critical injuries," police said.
The terrorists had, earlier in the day, opened fire at another SPO, Trilok Singh, in Khanabal area of Anantnag. Mr Singh was shifted to hospital for treatment while the security forces laid a cordon at both places to trace the terrorists.
Another SPO had been shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag district on Thursday.
Engaged on a fixed monthly wage, SPOs are not regular policemen, but were recruited in the 1990s to fight terrorism.