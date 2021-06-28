J&K Special Police Officer, Wife Shot Dead At Home By Terrorists

Security forces said they've cordoned off the area and launched a search operation(Representational)

A Special Police Officer or SPO and his wife were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday after terrorists entered their home and sprayed them with bullets.

Their daughter was also injured in the incident.

Fayaz Ahmad was a resident of Hariparigam in Awantipora, according to the police.

The terrorists forced their way into their home around 11 pm and started firing indiscriminately at the family, officials said.

They were rushed to the hospital, where the SPO and his wife Raja Begum died from their injuries, while their daughter Rafia is being treated.

Security forces said they have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the terrorists.

The incident came on a day when terrorists struck an Air Force base in Jammu in what is believed to be the first drone strike on an Indian military installation.

Two Air Force personnel suffered minor injuries in the explosions that took place a little before 2 am at the high security airport located around 14 km from the border with Pakistan.