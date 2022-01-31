'Special Fund To Complete Flats': PM To Stuck Noida Homebuyers In Virtual Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing his first virtual rally in UP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attacked the opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh in a virtual rally, accusing them of colluding with the "real estate mafia" that led to financial ruin for thousands of people who had purchased flats in Noida and Greater Noida (Gautam Budh Nagar). Making an oblique reference to stalled projects like the Supertech case, PM Modi said that middle-class homebuyers had to suffer the most losses. "People of Uttar Pradesh already know very well the ill intentions of the people who were in power," he added.

On August 31, 2021, the Supreme Court had directed real estate firm Supertech to demolish the twin towers comprising around 1,000 flats, which were built in contravention of various rules and building regulations, within three months and gave directions to prosecute Noida officials involved in approving maps and building plans in violation of norms.

Supertech last week said it has signed a pact with Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, and an advance payment has been made to it for the demolition of illegal twin towers in Noida, in compliance with the Supreme Court order. The court has also ordered the firm to pay the money back to homebuyers.

Many housing projects in the industrial area have come to a standstill over alleged corruption by builders, jeopardizing the future of over 50,000 home buyers.

PM Modi also promised a "special fund to complete the incomplete flats" in the area, where Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra started a door-to-door campaign today.

Addressing the people of western Uttar Pradesh through virtual rally days ahead of the state assembly elections through a Jan Choupal programme, PM Modi slammed the Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accusing the former chief minister of running a government that was mired in corruption and crime.

He also praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's governance and highlighted that this "double engine" government provided free rations to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. He also addressed small farmers, saying they will "change the scene".

The crucial Western Uttar Pradesh area votes in the first phase of the election on February 10.