Speaker Om Birla Defers Discussion On Delhi Violence Till Holi: 10 Points

New Delhi:
- The Speaker's decision to push the discussion after Holi, enraged the members, who threw leaflets and paper balls at the chair. Others rushed to the well of the house to protest.
- As tempers rose, Mr Birla warned that members from both opposition and treasury benches, who cross over to the other side, will be suspended for the entire session. But Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury walked over to the side of the Well facing the Treasury benches. Amid the resulting uproar, during which the BJP and Congress members tried to shove each other, Mr Birla adjourned the House for the day.
- After yesterday's ruckus in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla held the all-party meet today, where, he said, two issues were discussed.
- The Speaker said no member from the opposition or treasury benches will cross to the other side during proceedings and in case of violation, will be suspended for the remaining part of the session. The Speaker also asked the members not to bring placards to the House.
- The members, he said, had decided that however serious an issue may be, it will be taken up after the Question Hour.
- "We want the House to discuss this matter, exceptional circumstances, this is no small issue. Riots, violence and things that have happened... Govt says we would discuss but we leave it to the Speaker and the Speaker says post Holi. In case of natural calamity, would the government reach out after the damage is done or work on relief in advance? 'They say post Holi, but 'khoon ki Holi' (Holi of blood) toh ho rahi hai," the Congress's Adhir Chowdhury said.
- "We favour dialogue, but will it help ease the tensions or worsen them? Talks on such sensitive issues often worsen tensions, it is a fact... We favour discussion, but national interest is above political interest," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
- After attending the all-party meeting, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted: "Parliament had discussed Gujarat 2002 riots & a Parliamentary Delegation was sent following riots The govt is now opposing a discussion in Lok Sabha about #DelhiCarnage arguing that it'll disrupt peace".
- "Let the debate happen in compliance with rules & procedure... parliamentarians cannot be prevented from speaking at all," Mr Owaisi wrote in another post.
- The violence in Delhi caused ripples in parliament yesterday as members of the government and the opposition engaged in scuffles, demanded resignation of the Prime Minister and the home minister and caused a series of adjournments.