South Asian University Sacks Professor Who Backed 2022 Student Protests

The South Asian University (SAU) in New Delhi has sacked a professor, two years after suspending him for allegedly backing student protests against stipend cuts. Associate Professor Snehashish Bhattacharya's removal, effective from June 16, 2023, was announced on Thursday, citing "incitement of students against the interest of the university."

Mr Bhattacharya, who joined SAU in 2011 and taught the university's first batch of Economics students, was among four faculty members suspended in 2023 for allegedly violating the code of conduct. While two colleagues were reinstated after submitting letters of regret, Mr Bhattacharya, who refused to apologise, has now been dismissed. A contractual faculty member had already exited when his tenure ended.

The action traces back to 2022, when SAU slashed monthly stipends for master's students from Rs 5,000 to Rs 3,000, triggering protests. Students demanded a hike to Rs 7,000, and though the university partially rolled back the cut, the agitation intensified. Police were called to the Chanakyapuri campus in October that year to disperse demonstrators, a move Mr Bhattacharya and 12 other faculty criticised in a letter, warning it would damage the university's "international character." In November, 15 faculty signed another statement calling the expulsion of protesting students "arbitrary actions" that could destabilise the institution.

These communications became central to a Disciplinary Committee report in November 2023, which framed 52 charges against him. It accused him of making "wild and unsubstantiated allegations," "concealment of facts," and "incitement" by mass-circulating faculty emails. "Sending mass emails to the entire teaching, non-teaching and student community is clear evidence of incitement," the committee concluded.

Mr Bhattacharya rejected the charges, arguing in his written defence that raising procedural concerns was "a responsible function of any employee." But the administration dismissed his reply as "unsatisfactory."

The termination order cites Article V of SAU's code of conduct. It also states that his response to the August 2024 show cause notice "had no substance," leading to the final decision to dismiss him.

Mr Bhattacharya's termination has sparked sharp criticism from the University's alumni association. In a letter dated September 4, 2025, addressed to SAU's Executive Council, a group of former students called on the administration to revoke both the suspension and dismissal proceedings.

The alumni, many of whom are now academics or researchers worldwide, described Mr Bhattacharya as a mentor who played a "foundational role" in shaping their intellectual growth. In a letter they said that his dismissal would set a "ghastly precedent regarding the treatment of those who dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to the institution."

The alumni body echoed in the professor's defence, writing that no evidence had been produced to prove he incited students. "He is the least likely person in SAU to ever incite students or act against the interests of the University," the letter stated, calling the proceedings "biased" and "utterly absurd."

Mr Bhattacharya holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Notre Dame, USA, and had been part of SAU for over a decade. The university, established by SAARC member states, was envisioned as a regional hub for higher education and cooperation.

