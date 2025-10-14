Women's Panel For Action Within 3 Days On Sexual Assault At Delhi's South Asian University

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged sexual assault of a woman student inside the South Asian University (SAU) campus in Delhi. The incident allegedly involved a security guard, a staff member, and two students and has triggered widespread outrage and protests on the campus.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner, calling for an immediate, impartial, and sensitive investigation into the case. The Commission has sought protection for the survivor and demanded strict action against the accused.

According to NCW sources, the Chairperson has also written to the President of South Asian University with a detailed set of directions to ensure institutional accountability. The Commission has asked the university to suspend all accused individuals pending inquiry, and to form an independent, high-level inquiry committee with external gender and legal experts to examine the university's handling of the case and any possible lapses by staff or wardens.

The university has been told to cooperate fully with the Delhi Police in the ongoing investigation and to extend medical, psychological, and academic support to the survivor. The NCW has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) within three days of the notice.

The Commission has also warned that any attempt to shield the accused or suppress the survivor's account will be viewed seriously and may invite further statutory action. It said women's safety in educational spaces is non-negotiable and that universities must act with transparency and responsibility in such matters.

Protests and Campus Response

The alleged assault has sparked massive protests by students on the SAU campus, with student unions demanding justice and stronger institutional safeguards. Hundreds of students gathered near the administration block on Monday night, chanting slogans and calling for the immediate suspension of the accused. Protest continued Tuesday afternoon as well.

Protesting students said that the incident reflects a "complete failure of campus safety protocols." They accused the administration of initially being slow to act and demanded an independent probe monitored by external experts.

Following the outrage, the university administration has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the matter, while maintaining that it is cooperating with the police.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received around 3 pm on Monday reporting the assault. A police team reached the campus shortly after, where the survivor was found injured near the auditorium area. She was taken to a hospital for medical examination, and a case has been registered. Police said they are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning several individuals linked to the incident.