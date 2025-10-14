Delhi's South Asian University Student Allegedly Sexually Assaulted, Case Filed

A wave of outrage swept through the South Asian University (SAU) campus in Delhi late Monday after a female student was allegedly sexually assaulted.

She alleged that four individuals attempted to gang-rape her at a construction site on the campus on Sunday. According to her complaint, the accused tore her clothes and touched her inappropriately.

The police received a call about the incident around 3 pm from an acquaintance of the survivor, senior officer Ankit Chauhan said.

Prior to the incident, the survivor had been receiving emails and messages demanding sexual favours from an anonymous number, her close aide told NDTV.

Using AI, the perpetrators also allegedly morphed her pictures.

The police have registered a case against unidentified individuals, including a security guard and others, and have added charges related to attempted gang rape. Authorities are actively investigating, with CCTV footage from various locations on the university premises being reviewed to identify the perpetrators.

The South Asian University condemned the "alleged horrific act of sexual violence" on campus.

"The South Asian University condemns this alleged act of sexual violence, in the strongest terms and in one voice. We stand with our students, and assure them of our full support. SAU has a zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment and all forms of violence against women. We strongly condemn, and stand in support, and solidarity," it posted on X.

In a statement released overnight, SAU officials pledged full cooperation with law enforcement.

"The university stands with our community during this difficult time. We are working closely with the police to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation," the statement read.

SAU also constituted an enquiry committee to investigate the incident.

Classes were suspended Tuesday morning as counseling sessions were arranged for affected students, and additional security measures were implemented on campus.