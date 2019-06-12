Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Visit Raebareli For Thanking Voters

Priyanaka Gandhi is likely to hold a review meeting with district chiefs of the area at the guest house, he said.

All India | | Updated: June 12, 2019 14:48 IST
Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are in Raebareli to thank the voters


Raebareli: 

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are in Raebareli today on a thanks-giving visit. This is their first visit to the constituency after it elected Sonia Gandhi in the Lok Sabha elections.

District Congress spokesperson Lal Aash Kiran Pratap Singh said the two leaders landed at Fursatganj airport in Raebareli after which their motorcade reached the Bhuyemau guest house.

In the evening, there will be a thanks-giving ceremony for which over 2,500 party workers have been invited, he said.
 

