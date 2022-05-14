Sonia Gandhi Meets Congress Top Brass On Next Phase Of Mass Agitation

Sonia Gandhi discussed Congress's plan for the 2nd phase of the mass agitation programme

Congress president Sonia Gandhi today discussed the party's action plan for the second phase of the mass agitation/contact programme to take on the policies of the government as well as rising inflation and unemployment in the country.

She presided over the meeting of the All-India Congress Committee general secretaries, Pradesh (state) Congress Committee presidents and legislature party leaders during the party's 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also spoke at the meeting and called for planning the next stage of the action plan for 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan', sources told Press Trust of India.

The Congress launched the mass agitation/contact programme - 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' - from November 14 to November 29, 2021 to highlight various issues, including inflation, price rise, recession, unemployment rate and farm distress.

Congress is now planning to launch Jan 'Jagran Abhiyan 2.0'.

Top Congress leaders from across the country are here for a three-day brainstorming conclave to decide on the party's strategy on key issues and revamp of the organisation.



