Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh In Tihar Jail To Meet P Chidambaram

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi visited Delhi's Tihar jail on Monday to meet former union minister P Chidambaram, who has been in prison since September 5 in connection with a corruption investigation.

Last week, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel had met the former Finance Minister. The opposition party has stepped up its show of support for the veteran, who has been accused of corruption in the INX Media case.

Mr Chidambaram is accused of facilitating in 2007, as the country's finance minister, a huge infusion of foreign funds into the company INX Media. His son Karti Chidambaram is accused of receiving kickbacks for facilitating the process.

The Chidambarams were named by INX co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are in jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.

Mr Chidambaram, who celebrated his 74th birthday on Monday, "is in good health", said PTI. The former union minister has kept his Twitter timeline active from jail, targeting the government on various subjects including the economy.

On Sunday, Mr Chidambaram took a dig at the CBI after the agency claimed he was a flight risk. In a tweet posted on his official account Mr Chidambaram said he was "thrilled" that some people believed he could "grow golden wings and fly away".

"I am thrilled to discover that according to some people, I will grow golden wings and fly away to the moon. I hope I will have a safe landing," his family posted on his behalf.

On Thursday a Delhi court was told Mr Chidambaram had neither a pillow nor a chair in his cell, because of which he had "developed back pain". The court refused to be swayed by the claim, which the government dismissed as a "small issue" and extended his custody to October 3. The senior Congress leader will have spent nearly a month in jail by then.

