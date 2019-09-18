2 Senior Congress Leaders, Son Karti Visit P Chidambaram In Tihar Jail

P Chidambaram was sent to Tihar jail on September 5. (File)

Congress leader P Chidambaram, in Tihar jail for nearly two weeks in connection with a corruption investigation, had visitors from his party today. Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel met the former Finance Minister at the prison in Delhi.

Mr Chidambaram's son and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram went with them for the meeting, which lasted half-an-hour.

The Press Trust of India quoted sources as saying the leaders "discussed the current political situation, including Kashmir, upcoming elections and the economic situation in the country".

The Congress leaders had been earlier prevented from meeting Mr Chidambaram, who was sent to Tihar jail on September 5 in the INX Media case. He is accused of facilitating in 2007, as the country's finance minister, a huge infusion of foreign funds into the company INX Media. His son Karti Chidambaram is accused of receiving kickbacks for facilitating the process.

The Chidambarams were named by INX co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are in jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.

Mr Chidambaram, who celebrated his 74th birthday on Monday, "is in good health", said PTI. The former union minister has kept his Twitter timeline active from jail, targeting the government on various subjects including the detention recently of veteran Jammu and Kashmir politician Farooq Abdullah under a stringent law.

