BJP vs P Chidambaram Before Parliament's Big Debate On Operation Sindoor

Countering the BJP's attack over his remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack, Congress veteran P Chidambaram has said the "worst kind of troll" is one who suppresses a full interview and uses two sentences to paint the speaker black.

"Trolls are of different kinds and use different tools to spread misinformation. The worst kind is a troll who suppresses the full recorded interview, takes two sentences, mutes some words, and paints the speaker in a black colour," the former Home Minister said amid the massive row over his remarks in an interview with The Quint.

Trolls are of different kinds and use different tools to spread misinformation



The worst kind is a troll who suppresses the full recorded interview, takes two sentences, mutes some words, and paints the speaker in a black colour! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 28, 2025

Mr Chidambaram said in the interview that the government is unwilling to disclose the work NIA has done in the aftermath of the terror attack. "Have they identified the terrorists? Where they came from? I mean, for all we know, they could be homegrown terrorists. Why do you assume that they came from Pakistan? There's no evidence of that," he said.

The Centre and the security establishment have maintained that the Pahalgam killers, who murdered 26 innocents in cold blood in front of other families, were Pakistan nationals.

Mr Chidambaram also accused the government of "hiding the losses" during Operation Sindoor, India's counterstrike after the Pahalgam attack. "They are also hiding the losses. I said it in a column that in a war, losses will occur on both sides. I understand that India would have suffered losses. Be upfront."

"Winston Churchill in World War II made a statement every other day. Whatever losses they suffered, Britain suffered; they made it plain. Therefore, they are reluctant to admit the losses. But losses are inevitable and natural in a war. So, admit the losses. I think they think they can put a large shroud on Operation Sindoor. It won't work," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

The remarks drew a sharp response from the ruling BJP. "P Chidambaram, former UPA-era Home Minister and the original proponent of the infamous 'Saffron Terror' theory, covers himself with glory yet again: Have they (NIA) identified the terrorists or where they came from? For all we know, they could be homegrown terrorists. Why do you assume they came from Pakistan? There is no evidence of that," senior BJP leader Amit Malviya said on X.

P. Chidambaram, former UPA-era Home Minister and the original proponent of the infamous “Saffron Terror” theory, covers himself with glory yet again:



“Have they (NIA) identified the terrorists or where they came from? For all we know, they could be homegrown terrorists. Why do… pic.twitter.com/c32I1KzqOg — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 27, 2025

"Once again, the Congress rushes to give a clean chit to Pakistan - this time after the Pahalgam terror attack. Why is it that every time our forces confront Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Congress leaders sound more like Islamabad's defence lawyers than India's opposition?" Mr Malviya added.

"When it comes to national security, there should be no ambiguity. But with the Congress, there never is - they always bend over backwards to protect the enemy," he said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, too, accused the Congress of giving a clean chit to Pakistan hours ahead of the Parliament debate. "26/11 to Surgical Strike to Pahalgam, Congress ka haath, Pakistan ke saath!"

Mr Chidambaram's remarks have now set the tone for the big Operation Sindoor debate in Parliament. The BJP will likely use the remarks to try and corner the Congress as the latter grills the ruling party over the sudden ceasefire announcement that paused India's counterstrike against Pakistan.

In the interview, Mr Chidambaram also asked why the government was "ducking" questions. "And why is the Prime Minister not speaking on Operation Sindoor? Why do you think there's a reluctance to have a debate in the temple of democracy? That's what Parliament is. After all, Prime Minister Modi has addressed the nation. He's addressed various rallies," he said.

The Congress leader also referred to US President Donald Trump's claim that he brokered the ceasefire. While Pakistan has endorsed this, India has been silent on the US role and stressed that Pakistan reached out to New Delhi for an end to hostilities.

"One side says Donald Trump brought about the ceasefire. And we are obliquely saying Donald Trump had no role in the ceasefire. If he had a role, why not admit it?" he asked.