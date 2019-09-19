In Tihar's Jail Number 7, P Chidambaram And DK Shivakumar

Former Union minister P Chidambaram has been lodged in Tihar Jail's unit number seven.

Tihar Jail's unit number seven -- where former Union minister P Chidambaram has been lodged -- will soon get two more high-profile prisoners. DK Shivakumar, the Congress's troubleshooter in Karnataka and Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, will also be lodged there, sources said.

Ratul Puri -- who is being questioned in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland chopper scam --- is again back in Tihar Jail under judicial custody.

Mr Shivakumar, who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in a case involving money laundering, was to be moved to Tihar on Monday after completing 14 days in the agency's custody. But he was unwell and had to be shifted to a hospital. He ws moved to the jail today.

He has sought bail for which the hearing is on. Mr Shivakumar has told the court that there was no point keeping him in "endless custody", since he was not accused of "terrorism" or any other heinous offence.

Jail number 7 in Tihar is where economic offenders are kept. Earlier, it had housed former Union Minister A Raja, Sahara boss Subrata Roy and Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

Yasin Malik, the political leader from Jammu and Kashmir has also been lodged there since his arrest in a terror funding case on April 24.

Mr Chidambaram's stay in jail was extended today by another 15 days till October 3. His bail application is again listed for hearing on September 23 before Delhi High Court.

The former minister was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation last month in connection with the INX Media case. He has been accused of giving the nod for a huge infusion of foreign funds into the company INX Media in 2007. His son Karti Chidambaram is accused of receiving kickbacks for facilitating the process.

