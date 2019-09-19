Delhi Court To Hear Congress Leader DK Shivakumar's Bail Plea On Saturday

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent DK Shivakumar to judicial custody till October 1.

A Delhi court today posted further arguments in a bail plea filed by jailed Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar for September 21 in connection with a money-laundering case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar partially heard the arguments in the case today.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Natraj said that DK Shivakumar had made a transaction of Rs 2 crore by cash. "Total credit in two of his accounts is 161 crores. Prima facie, they have projected Rs 80 crore in the name of the daughter, borrowing is also of a substantial amount," he told the court.

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent DK Shivakumar to judicial custody till October 1. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3 and was in its custody since then.

The money-laundering case was registered by the ED against DK Shivakumar in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department.

The I-T department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to DK Shivakumar. The department had said that it came across money-laundering and hawala operations involving a network of people across Delhi and Bengaluru.

