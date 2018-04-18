Sonia Gandhi In Rae Bareli After 20 Months

Soon after her arrival, she inaugurated the IMA building constructed in Nehru Nagar. IMA office bearers informed Sonia Gandhi that the building was completed a year back and that they plan to treat poor patients free of cost.
Ms Gandhi, who is the UPA chairperson, had given Rs 10 lakh in 2015-16 from her MPLAD fund for construction of this building. The ground floor of the two-story building has since been completed and was on Tuesday inaugurated by her, an office bearer of IMA told IANS.
Another Rs 10 lakh has been granted for further construction of the building.
