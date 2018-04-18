Sonia Gandhi In Rae Bareli After 20 Months

After her arrival, she inaugurated the IMA building constructed in Nehru Nagar.

All India | | Updated: April 18, 2018 02:57 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sonia Gandhi In Rae Bareli After 20 Months

Sonia Gandhi has not been keeping too well for the last few months and had cancelled her earlier visit

Lucknow:  Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi arrived in her parliamentary constituency of Rae Bareli on Tuesday evening- her first visit in nearly two years. Sbe was to visit the place in February but had to cancel due to unavoidable reasons.

Soon after her arrival, she inaugurated the IMA building constructed in Nehru Nagar. IMA office bearers informed Sonia Gandhi that the building was completed a year back and that they plan to treat poor patients free of cost.

Ms Gandhi, who is the UPA chairperson, had given Rs 10 lakh in 2015-16 from her MPLAD fund for construction of this building. The ground floor of the two-story building has since been completed and was on Tuesday inaugurated by her, an office bearer of IMA told IANS.

Another Rs 10 lakh has been granted for further construction of the building.

Comments
Sonia Gandhi, who has not been keeping too well for the last few months, has a jam packed schedule for Wednesday where she, along with her son and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, will meet the people of the constituency as well as inaugurate the Passport Seva Kendra at the chief post office.

Both will then leave for Delhi later in the day.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sonia GandhiRae Bareli

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleOppo F7

................................ Advertisement ................................