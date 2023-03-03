Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi Hospital Due To Fever, 'Condition Stable'

Sonia Gandhi is stable, the hospital said in a bulletin.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to bronchitis. In a statement, the hospital said that the 76-year-old is stable.

She was admitted to the hospital on Thursday, a spokesperson of the hospital said.

DS Rana, Chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said Gandhi has been admitted to the hospital under the supervision of Arup Basu, senior consultant, Department of Chest Medicine, and his team, "on account of fever".

"Gandhi is under observation and undergoing investigations. Her condition is stable," the bulletin added.

This is the second time she has been admitted to a hospital this year. In January, Sonia Gandhi had been admitted to a Delhi Hospital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection.