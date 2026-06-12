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Son Kills 82-year-old Father On Road After Losing Court Case For House

Victim Jafar Patel had filed a case in court against his son to evict him from his house due to abusive behaviour.

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Son Kills 82-year-old Father On Road After Losing Court Case For House
Jafar Patel was fatally stabbed by son Abdul Rehman while returning from court
  • A man stabbed his 82-year-old father to death in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra
  • The victim had won a two-year legal battle to evict his son from his house over abuse claims
  • The son was accused of regularly quarreling with and assaulting family members
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A man stabbed his 82-year-old father to death in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after losing a property case against him in court.

The victim, Jafar Qamaruddin Sayyed Patel, had fought a two-year legal battle to evict his son, Abdul Rehman Abdul Jafar, from his house due to alleged abusive behavior. Jafar Patel, a retired Water Resources Department employee, had a longstanding dispute with his son, who works as a medical representative. The son allegedly quarreled with family members regularly and assaulted them.

Fed up, Patel had moved to his daughter's home in Pune before filing the case to reclaim his house. The court ruled in Patel's favor and ordered his son's eviction, restoring ownership to the father.

But while returning home from court with the eviction order, Patel was attacked. The enraged son stopped the autorickshaw in which his father was traveling and fatally stabbed him in full public view in the middle of the road.

Patel's daughter, who was traveling with him, was also injured in the attack. Police have arrested the accused son.

(With inputs from Mohsin Sheikh)

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