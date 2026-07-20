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Nepal Man Beats Father To Death With Iron Rod In Bengaluru Apartment Complex

The father had joined as a security guard at an apartment complex on Friday and the son went there in search of a job two days later.

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Nepal Man Beats Father To Death With Iron Rod In Bengaluru Apartment Complex
The two men had an argument in the complex.
  • The father had joined as a security guard at an apartment complex on Friday
  • The son went there in search of a job two days later
  • The two men had an argument in the complex
What legal charges will the son face?

A 38-year-old man from Nepal has been arrested for allegedly murdering his father following an argument at an apartment complex in Bengaluru.

Police said Drona Bahadur Shahi (38), who is from Kalikot district in Nepal, and his father, 58-year-old Chandra Shahi, had earlier worked as security guards in the Somapura Gate area of East Bengaluru. Chandra had joined as a security guard at a new apartment complex on Friday and Drona went there in search of a job on Sunday. 

An official said the father and son got into an argument around 7 pm, during which Drona allegedly assaulted Chandra with an iron rod. Chandra was rushed to the KRISS Hospital in Gunjur and then shifted to Victoria Hospital.

Chandra died of his injuries in the early hours of Monday.

Drona has been arrested by the Varthur police and Chandra's body has been sent for a post-mortem. 
 

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