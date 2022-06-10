Watch: Gujarat Woman Marries Herself In 1st Instance Of Sologamy In India

Kshama Bindu said that her parents have been supportive of her decision.

A 24-year-old woman in Gujarat's Vadodara had created a nationwide buzz last week when she announced that she would be marrying herself on June 11. Kshama Bindu preponed the event and married herself at a private event today. She claims that she is the first Indian to marry herself.

She decided to prepone the event to steer clear of any controversy. She had planned to marry herself at a temple in the area on June 11 and arranged for a priest to solemnise the marriage with traditional Vedic rituals but changed the plans after the priest backed off, Kshama Bindu told reporters.

"I finally got married to myself at my home on Wednesday evening in the presence of some select friends. To avoid any more controversy, I preponed my wedding. Even the priest backed off following the controversy," she said.

She shared pictures of the various ceremonies including the haldi and mehendi on Instagram, where she is seen in the company of her family and friends.

In a video, Kshama Bindu is seen in a saree taking part in rituals in front of the sacred fire. She is also seen performing 'seven pheras,' (circumambulation around a fire), considered an essential part of the marriage ritual.

"It was a dream come true. This marriage had everything, except a groom and a priest. As per the rituals, I performed puja of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi, garlanded myself, applied sindoor on my head, and even took seven vows, which I had written for myself," she said.

Her intention was to break stereotypes and inspire others who are “tired of finding true love,” said Kshama Bindu, who identifies as a bisexual person.

Kshama Bindu, who works for a private firm, also said that her parents have been supportive of her decision. She will now be heading for a two-week honeymoon in Goa.