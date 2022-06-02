Gujarat Woman To Marry Herself In 'Sologamy', Apply Sindoor: Report

Sologamy: Kshama Bindu's wedding to herself is scheduled on June 11.

For 24-year-old Kshama Bindu, the venue for her wedding is set and so is the date. The vows have been penned down in anticipation of the big day. The only thing missing is her partner, but that isn't going to be much of an issue as Ms Bindu, who hails from Gujarat's Vadodara, is all set to marry herself.

The wedding scheduled on June 11 will be complete with all rituals and ceremonies, including pheras and applying of sindoor.

Speaking about her wedding, considered to be the first instance of self-marriage or 'sologamy' in Gujarat, Ms Bindu described her decision as an act of self-love. Speaking to The Times Of India, she said, "I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So I decided to marry myself."

She added she read about it online extensively but failed to find any other instances of sologamy in the country. "Maybe I am the first to set an example of self-love in our country," she was quoted as saying.

Calling it an "act of self-acceptance", the bride-to-be said, “Self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself. People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence this wedding.”

Addressing those who may call the self-wedding a mere gimmick, Ms Bindu added, "What I am actually trying to portray is that women matter."

Ms Bindu, who works for a private firm, also said that her parents have been supportive of her decision. In addition to following all the rituals, the bride has also written five vows to herself. After her wedding ceremony, Ms Bindu will also be heading for a two-week honeymoon in Goa.