Soldier Who Survived Pulwama Terror Shares Lunch With Boy. See CRPF Video

CRPF soldier Iqbal Singh can be seen feeding the boy in Srinagar with his hands.

A soldier who survived the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama was seen feeding a child in Srinagar by the side of a street where he was deployed. A video of the act was shared by the Central Reserve Police Force today, exactly two months after the attack that killed at least 40 soldiers.

Iqbal Singh was one of the soldiers who was driving a vehicle in a convoy of the CRPF on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. As the convoy made its way on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, an explosive-laden vehicle was driven into his convoy, killing at least 40 of his colleagues. Iqbal Singh played a crucial role in saving the lives of many soldiers who were injured in the attack.

Two months later, he was deployed for law and order in downtown Srinagar's Nawakadal. He spotted a young boy while having a quick lunch on duty. On finding the child hungry, he decided to give his food to him.

"He gave his food to the kid only to realise later that the kid was paralytic and was unable to eat by himself," the paramilitary force said.

In the 31-second video, Iqbal Singh can be seen feeding rice and curry to the boy with his hands. He wipes the child's face and makes him drink water. The child, in a black kurta, is sitting on metal steps in front of a building as the soldier gives him food and water.

"Humanity is the mother of all religions"



HC Driver Iqbal Singh of 49 Bn Srinagar Sector CRPF deployed on LO duty feeds a paralysed Kashmiri kid in Nawakadal area of Srinagar. In the end, asks him "Do you need water?"



"Valour and compassion are two sides of the same coin" pic.twitter.com/zYQ60ZPYjJ — Srinagar Sector CRPF (@crpf_srinagar) May 14, 2019

It is unclear who recorded the video. Within hours of sharing the clip on Twitter, it was seen by over 7,000 people and was re-tweeted over 1,000 times.

Iqbal Singh was given a commendation certificate for the "humane and selfless act", the CRPF said.

"Valour and compassion are two sides of the same coin, the CRPF wrote on Twitter.

The Pulama terror attack, carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, is the worst attack on security forces in Kashmir in decades.

