Soldier Killed In Encounter In J&K's Pulwama, Terrorist Shot Dead

A soldier and a terrorist were killed during an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir after security forces launched an operation early this morning, officials said.

The identity and affiliation of the killed terrorist is being ascertained, they added.

"One unidentified terrorist was also killed as the security forces launched a search operation in an orchard in Kamrazipora village of Pulwama. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said as security forces continue with the search operation in the area.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire, injuring two soldiers, they said.

The injured security personnel were rushed to an Army hospital, where one of them died during treatment, they said.

An AK rifle and a few grenades were recovered from the encounter site, where the terrorist was killed, officials said.

The operation was going on when last reports came in, the officials said.