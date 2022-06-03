Soldier Injured In Blast Inside Vehicle Dies In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

Three soldiers were injured in the blast on Thursday.

A soldier died at an Army hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Friday, a day after he was severely injured in an explosion inside a private hired vehicle in Shopian district.

Three soldiers were injured in the blast on Thursday.

"Naik Praveen, who was grievously injured in the blast at Sedow in Shopian, was transferred to Command Hospital, Udhampur, where he succumbed to injuries," a defence spokesperson said.

Praveen was from the Tehri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand and is survived by his wife and a six-year-old son.

"The mortal remains of the soldier were taken to his native village after a wreath laying ceremony at Udhampur today (Friday)," he added.

