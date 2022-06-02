3 Soldiers Injured In Blast Inside Their Vehicle In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

3 soldiers were injured in a blast inside their "private hired" vehicle in J&K Shopian district

Three soldiers were injured in a blast inside their "private hired" vehicle in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir today, the police said.

The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

"A #blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, #Shopian. 03 soldiers injured & shifted to Hospital," Mr Kumar said on Twitter.

The nature and the source of the blast - whether it was due to a grenade or already planted IED (Improvised Explosive Device) inside the vehicle or malfunctioning of the battery - is being investigated, he said.

The injured soldiers have been admitted to a hospital. The vehicle was severely damaged in the blast too. Sources have said that due to the severity of the blast, it is unlikely that it was caused by a battery explosion, though a thorough investigation is being carried out.

There has been a rise in targeted attacks, especially against Kashmiri Pandits, by terrorists across Jammu and Kashmir.

In the most recent targeted attack, a civilian was shot at by terrorists at Keegam in Kashmir's Shopian district last evening. The police said civilian Farooq Ahmad Sheikh was fired upon. He was injured and is being treated at a hospital.

(Inputs from PTI)