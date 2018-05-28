Three Soldiers Injured In Blast In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

Terrorists on Sunday attacked an Army camp at Kakpora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. One soldier was killed in the attack days after centre announced a unilateral ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan.
Comments"In a cowardly and provocative act of terror, terrorists carried out a stand-off attack on Kakapora Army Camp. One soldier martyred. Retaliatory actions ongoing" said the defense spokesman.
State police and Home ministry officials had earlier said the ceasefire is having a positive impact in Kashmir. Officials had also indicated that ceasefire may be extended beyond month of Ramzan if the situation showed signs of improvement.