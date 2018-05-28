Three Soldiers Injured In Blast In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian The vehicle the soldiers were travelling in turned turtle due to the blast causing them injuries.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The soldiers were travelling in an armoured vehicle (Casspir). Srinagar: Three soldiers were injured today in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district when terrorists triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) blast targetting an Army vehicle (Casspir). The vehicle the soldiers were travelling in turned turtle due to the blast causing them injuries. Casspir is a Mine protected vehicle.



Terrorists on Sunday attacked an Army camp at Kakpora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. One soldier was killed in the attack days after centre announced a unilateral ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan.



State police and Home ministry officials had earlier said the ceasefire is having a positive impact in Kashmir. Officials had also indicated that ceasefire may be extended beyond month of Ramzan if the situation showed signs of improvement.



