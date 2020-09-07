Sniffer Dog Plays Key Role In Arrest Of 5 Tiger Poachers In Karnataka

All the five involved in killing have been arrested within 10 days (Representational)

Five poachers who allegedly killed a tiger in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Karnataka have been arrested by Forest Department personnel. Environment and Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar praised them for the swift action.

Sniffer dog "Rana" from Bandipur National Park played a key role in tracing the poachers, officials said.

The poachers had shot dead the tiger at Nagaraole and mutilated it for its claws and teeth, officials said. All the five involved have been arrested within 10 days, they said, adding the tiger claws and teeth have been recovered from them.

"Well done, Forest staff & officers of Nagarhole Tiger Reserve for nabbing all the culprits responsible for poaching the Tiger, in such quick time," Mr Javadekar tweeted.

Karnataka Forest Minister Anand Singh too tweeted, appreciating the department officials. He said swift action by officials and staff of the forest department at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve has led to the arrest of five poachers successfully.

"This is a warning bell for poachers. The government is committed to control poachers, increasing the number of animals, and bringing down man-tiger conflicts. We have a responsibility to hand over beautiful wildlife to our future generations," Mr Singh tweeted.