10-Year-Old Boy Killed In Tiger Attack In Karnataka Forest

The forest department has launched a hunt to capture the tiger. (File)

A 10-year-old boy was killed in tiger attack in the latest incident of human-animal conflict reported from Karnataka.

Charan Nayak's bloodied body was found in Kalahatti Village in Coorg district. The area is under the Wildlife Zone of Nagarhole Tiger Reserve.

The forest department has launched a hunt to capture the tiger. It has also been asked to ensure the safety of its officials.

In July, several incidents of tiger attacks were reported from the northern states.

A 22-year-old man was killed in Uttar Pradesh's South Kheri Forest Division while two elderly men had fallen victims to a big cat in Uttarakhand's Pauri district.