"Smuggled Via Courier": How Hyderabad Busted University Drugs Racket

The anti-narcotics sleuths of Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Telangana have busted one of the biggest university-linked drug rackets, uncovering the supply and sale of narcotics into educational campuses.

The operation was triggered by leads from the Malnadu Restaurant case, where investigators traced courier parcels moving from Delhi and Karnataka to Hyderabad.

The trail led to two private university students, Bhaskar and Dinesh, who were making digital payments to a Nigerian national known as "Nick", a synthetic drug supplier operating from Delhi.

A coordinated raid led to the arrest of four accused and seizure of drugs.

From Couriers to Campus

Investigations revealed that narcotics consignments were smuggled through courier services like Sree Maruthi Couriers, DTDC, and India Post, cleverly concealed in household goods and ziplock covers.

Keeping the margin 'high'

Peddlers sourced OG Weed from Delhi at Rs 30,000 per ounce, resold in Hyderabad campuses at Rs 2,500 per gram, making a hefty 700% profit margin, said sources. Alongside Ganja, MDMA pills were sourced from Nigerians in Delhi and delivered via courier to Hyderabad students, the source added.

Drug Culture in Campuses

EAGLE Sources have confirmed that in past one year raids were conducted and drugs seized from Symbiosis College, CBIT, IIIT Basara, Medicity Medical College, Osmania University, and ICFAI, exposing a disturbing pattern of drug abuse on campuses.

Mandatory Drug Tests Proposed

To curb the menace, EAGLE Telangana has recommended mandatory surprise drug tests in all educational institutions. It has also urged the government to mandate quarterly random drug screening of students in universities and hostels.

It warned that Institutions failing to comply with the curb on drug abuse will face heavy penalties and possible licence suspension.