'PM Meets Him With Dignity, But...': Smriti Irani Slams KCR For 'Insult To Institution'

Union Minister Smriti Irani today saw "insult to the institution" in Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao choosing not to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he reached Hyderabad for the BJP's national executive meeting. She called KCR a dictator and said he "violated not only constitutional but cultural traditions too".

Earlier, Chief Minister KCR attacked PM Modi at a campaign event for Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition's candidate for the President's election scheduled on July 18. The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) boss called PM Modi a "salesman" and said the Make-In-India claims are a lie. While he did not receive PM Modi, he welcomed Yashwant Sinha just hours before that at the airport.

Ms Irani's counter-attack came soon after, employing the "dynastic politics" argument: "Politics can be a circus for the KCR family, for us it is the medium of national policy... Telangana is doing dynastic politics today. India will never follow this."

"The PM meets him with utmost dignity and respect," she said.

She challenged KCR's claim that Telangana has a development model that should be followed across India. "An organisation that does not fulfil the responsibility of receiving the PM, which believes that serving a family is a responsibility, can never be a role model for the country."

"One who hurts the dignity of the constitution is a dictator. Today, KCR is a dictator," she added.

Landed in the dynamic city of Hyderabad to take part in the @BJP4India National Executive Meeting. During this meeting we will discuss a wide range of issues aimed at further strengthening the Party. pic.twitter.com/fu0z0Xrt5Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 2, 2022

She said that having the BJP's executive meeting in Hyderabad is "a matter of pride" for the party's workers. "In such a national meeting, we take a pledge to serve the nation."

Earlier, as the BJP's three-day meet began on Friday, KCR's son KT Rama Rao, a minister in his cabinet, took a dig at those coming in to participate. Urging them to enjoy Hyderabadi biryani and Irani tea, he also said that PM Modi should learn from the Telangana model of development.