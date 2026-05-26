Smoke Scare On IndiGo Aircraft In Bengaluru, Passengers Evacuated

An IndiGo flight was evacuated under emergency conditions at Bengaluru airport after "smoke was noticed in the aircraft."

The flight, 6E 6017, from Bengaluru to Chennai was taxiing out to the runway for departure.

"In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out, and all the relevant authorities were informed," IndiGo said in a statement.

"All customers and crew are safe and have been moved to the terminal, where they are being attended to by our teams to ensure their well-being," the statement added.

The airline said an alternative aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight. Refreshments are being served to passengers while they wait.

The cause of the incident is not yet known.