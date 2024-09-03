6-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Gang-Raped; Body Thrown In River In Bihar: Cops

The accused murdered the girl and threw the body near the river, police said (Representational)

A six-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped and murdered by two men in Bihar's Gaya district, police said on Tuesday.

After murdering the girl, the accused dumped her body on the banks of Morhar River in Uchirvan village under the jurisdiction of Sherghati police station. Both the accused have been arrested.

According to an FIR lodged by the family members of the girl, the two accused had allegedly kidnapped the girl from her house while she was sleeping and gang-raped her before killing her on Monday night.

"After sexually assaulting the girl child, the accused murdered the girl and threw the body near the river," a statement issued by the district police said.

"Police received a call that the body of a girl child was lying on the banks of Morhar River in Uchirvan village. A police team immediately reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination," it said.

One of the accused was first arrested and later his accomplice was also arrested, the statement said.

"During interrogation, the two confessed to having committed the crime. Police are also trying to arrest other accused, if any, involved in the case," it said.

Locals thrashed one of the accused when he was caught. They also staged a protest at the police station over the incident.

A post-mortem examination was conducted and police lodged a case of kidnapping, gang rape and murder against the two accused.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)