16-Year-Old Gang-Raped, Killed In Bihar Town Days After Teen's Beheading

The minor's mutilated body was found just a few metres away from her residence in Bihar's Gaya.

All India | | Updated: January 14, 2019 08:19 IST
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Bihar's Gaya district


Gaya, Bihar: 

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Patwatoli locality in Gaya district of Bihar. The incident reportedly took place on January 12.

The minor's mutilated body was found just a few metres away from her residence.

Magadh Range Deputy Inspector General Vinay Kumar said, "A detailed investigation will be done based on all inputs. Everything is being verified. We will uncover the truth soon."

The incident occurred just days after a 16-year-old girl's decomposed body was found in Gaya on January 6. The girl was found beheaded, with her face burn with acid and deep gashes on her chest. The teen's family alleges she was raped.

The incident sparked public anger and led to huge protests over a perceived delay in police action.

