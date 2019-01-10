Protests In Bihar's Gaya After Teen Found Beheaded, Family Alleges Rape

Bihar's Gaya witnessed huge protests after a 16-year-old girl was found murdered.

A 16-year-old girl was found beheaded and her face burnt with acid on Sunday in Bihar's Gaya, 111 km from Patna. Her family alleges that she was raped. The police, however, claim it was a case of dishonour killing. The town has been witnessing massive protests against the delay in police action and the arrest of the culprits.

According to locals, the teenager went missing from her home on December 28. Her body was found near her home in a decomposed state on January 6. The family members say a police complain was filed a week she went missing. The police said the girl's father approached them four days after she went missing.

Contrary to what the girl's family said, the police claim that it is a case of dishonour killing. According to Rajiv Mishra, a senior police officer in Gaya, the girl's mother and sisters said she returned home on December 31, three days after she left. Her father sent her with a man known to the family at around 10 the same night, the police said.

The man has been detained but has not confessed to his role in the girl's murder. But his call records indicate that he was in touch with the suspects.

The police are waiting for the autopsy report to see if the teenager was raped.

Locals took out a candle light marches on Tuesday and Wednesday, demanding a fair and speedy investigation.