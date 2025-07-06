Angry Parents Beat Bihar School Teacher Blue And Black After He Slaps Child

Angry parents barged into a school in Bihar's Gaya district, created a ruckus and beat up a teacher who had allegedly slapped their child.

Two Class 5 students were fighting with each other, when another student complained about it to the teacher. Rakesh Ranjan Srivastava, the victim, went to the class, stopped the fight between the children and slapped both of them. While both children momentarily calmed down, one of them ran away from school and told his family that he was slapped by the teacher.

In no time, the student's parents arrived at the school while classes were on and created a ruckus. On locating Mr Srivastava, they rained slaps and punches on him and beat him with sticks. Any of the staff that tried to intervene was also beaten up, even as the family ignored a female teacher's pleas to spare Mr Srivastava and others.

The situation created panic in the school premises as students ran and hid wherever it felt safe.

Shortly after, police reached the spot and diffused the situation. Mr Srivastava and another injured teacher Dharmendra Kumar were admitted to the hospital for treatment, the former having suffered injuries on his hand and waist.

Following the teacher's complaint, police registered a case and started investigating the matter.

The school's headmaster Pankaj Kumar has strongly condemned the incident, calling the assault an attack on the education system. He added that the education of children and the safety of teachers is of utmost importance, adding that strict action should be taken against the culprits.