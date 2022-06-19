Six High Courts Including Delhi Now Have New Chief Justices

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium last month. (Representational)

New chief justices were appointed to six high courts on Sunday including to the Delhi HC.

The Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry tweeted about these appointments.

While five HC judges were elevated as chief justices, the chief justice of the Telangana High Court, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, was transferred to the Delhi High Court in the same capacity.

Justice Vipin Sanghi from the Delhi High Court was appointed as the chief justice of the Uttarakhand High Court. Similarly, Justice Amjad A Sayed of the Bombay High Court was made chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. Justice S S Shinde of the Bombay High Court was appointed as the chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court. Justice Rashmin M Chhaya from the Gujarat High Court was elevated as the chief justice of the Gauhati High Court. Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who is currently a judge in Telangana High Court, was elevated as chief justice there. His parent high court is Gauhati.

The Delhi High Court had been without a regular chief justice after Justice D N Patel retired and Justice Sanghi had been the acting CJ since March 13.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium last month. They are likely to assume their new charge in the coming days.