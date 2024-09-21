Centre Clears Appointment Of Chief Justices Of 7 High Courts

Chief justices were appointed on Saturday in seven high courts, including in Delhi.

The appointments came after the Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday amended some of its July 11 recommendations.

While Justice Manmohan, acting chief justice of the Delhi High Court, has been appointed as its chief justice, Justice Rajiv Shakdher -- a Delhi High Court judge -- has been elevated as chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Similarly, Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar, a Bombay High Court judge, has been appointed as chief justice of the Kerala High Court.

Justice KR Shriram of the Bombay High Court has been made chief justice of the Madras High Court.

Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji of the Calcutta High Court has been appointed chief justice of the High Court of Meghalaya.

Justice Tashi Rabstan of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has been made its chief justice.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait of the Delhi High Court has been elevated as chief justice of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)