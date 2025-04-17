Situation Under Control In Murshidabad: Bengal Government Tells High Court

The West Bengal government on Thursday submitted a report before the Calcutta High Court and claimed that the law and order situation in violence-hit Murshidabad district was under control.

A division bench of Justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury was hearing a petition moved by the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, who claimed that bomb blasts took place during communal riots in the Muslim-majority district and prayed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) be handed over the probe into the violence.

The state government also submitted before the court that adequate steps have been taken by the police and administration to quell the violence in the district.

The lawyer appearing for the Centre prayed before the court that the deployment of CAPF (central armed police forces) in Murshidabad be extended for a further period of time considering the sensitivity of the ground situation in the district.

Around 17 companies of central forces currently remain deployed in the trouble-torn pockets of Suti, Samserganj-Dhulian in Murshidabad.

Another petitioner prayed for steps by the state government for the return of people displaced by the violence to their homes.

The state submitted that some of the affected families have already returned to their homes.

Several people have taken shelter in a school-turned-relief camp in adjoining Malda district after escaping the violence that took place during anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests in Murshidabad in the past few days, the petitioner claimed.

