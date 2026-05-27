The Six Key Questions Raised By SIR Critics That Supreme Court Answered Today

In a big win for the Election Commission, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list is legal and does not violate any Constitutional principles. The Court held that the SIR process had a nexus with the goal of having free and fair elections.

The Supreme Court verdict on SIR answered several key questions and contentions raised by the critics of the exercise.

1:Is SIR Exercise Illegal?

Verdict: No. The Supreme Court ruled SIR founded upon a legitimate and constitutional grounded purpose and it cannot be declared ultra vires.

2: Did The ECI Overstep Its Powers?

Verdict: No. The Supreme Court upheld the ECI's authority to conduct the SIR process under Article 324 of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

3: Can The ECI Scrutinise Citizenship During The SIR?

Verdict: Yes, the Court upheld the ECI's power to scrutinise citizenship. However, the Bench clarified that the exclusion of a name from the voter roll does not automatically strip an individual of their Indian citizenship. "If a citizen does not appear on electoral roll that does not mean the citizen was unable to prove his citizenship, but shows the inability of the Election Commission to verify citizenship," the court said. Those excluded from voter list, the court said, should be dealt with in accordance to law.

4: Was The 11-Document Mechanism Justified?

Verdict: Yes. The ECI successfully demonstrated that necessary procedural safeguards were in place, the court said. "The procedural safeguards introduced both by the Commission and pursuant to the directions issued by this Court from time to time have sought to strike a balance between the need for electoral integrity and the protection of constitutional rights," the court said.

5: Are Citizens Disenfranchised If An Application Is Rejected?

Verdict: No. The Court ruled that any deletions made must be open to further adjudication. The ECI and relevant State Legal Services Authorities are mandated to assist citizens in filing appeals for the inclusion of their names if they are excluded.

6: Will Aadhaar Be Accepted In SIR?

Verdict: Yes. "The evolution of the documentation framework in the present case suggests that the list of documents is indicative of materials ordinarily available to electors. The expansion of the list, as compared to earlier exercises, also demonstrates an attempt to widen the range of acceptable proofs rather than to restrict it," the court said. It further added: "The classification of documents, including the exclusion of certain categories apart from Aadhaar, which was directed to be included by orders of this Court dated September 8, 2025, is based upon intelligible criteria having a direct nexus with the objective of ensuring the integrity of the electoral rolls."

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi pronounced the judgment in the writ petitions, which challenged the notification issued by the ECI in June last year to conduct SIR in Bihar.